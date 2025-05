Published 11:52 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Funeral services for Latasha S. Robinson are 11 a.m. Saturday, May 17, 2025 at St. Mark M. B. Church, Brookhaven, MS, with the Rev. Rico Cain, officiating.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 16, 2025, 5-6 p.m.

Ms. Robinson, a resident of Brookhaven, MS, passed away May 7, 2025, at her residence.

R. E. Tyler Funeral Home, Inc., Brookhaven, MS, is in charge of arrangements.