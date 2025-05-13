Published 9:55 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A Celebration of Life for Jimmie Mae Laird Ahrend will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Brookhaven Funeral Home in Brookhaven, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Union Church, Mississippi.

Visitation will be held at Brookhaven Funeral Home on Monday, May 12, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday, May 13, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Mrs. Jimmie Ahrend, 85, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2025, at Brickmont Assisted Living. Born in McCall Creek, Mississippi, on June 16, 1939, she was the eldest of ten children of the late Jim and Annie Ruth Laird.

A devoted homemaker, Jimmie was also a faithful member of Central Baptist Church in Brookhaven, Mississippi. Throughout the years, she served her church community by teaching Vacation Bible School, participating on the hospitality committee, and serving with the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU). Her strong faith and generous heart also led her to join numerous mission trips through Central Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers — Claude Laird, Alfred Laird, Frank Laird, Paul Laird, Bill Laird, Jim Laird Jr., and Barnett Laird; one sister, Dian Laird; and her infant son, Charles Daniel.

She is lovingly remembered and survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles Edward Ahrend; daughters, Tammy Elliott (Mark) of Richland, Washington, and Kim Oliver (Spence) of Cumming, Georgia; four grandchildren — Presley Elliott, Zoe Elliott, Madelyn Hawkins (Josh), and Tucker Oliver; one brother, Herbert Laird; and many nieces and nephews.

The family extends special thanks to the dedicated staff of Brickmont Assisted Living and Capstone Hospice for the compassionate care they provided Jimmie over the past two years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Baptist Church Building Fund or the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund in Union Church, Mississippi.