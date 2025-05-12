Loyd Star alum receives Co-Lin medical radiology scholarship Published 8:00 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Copiah-Lincoln Community College sophomore Medical Radiologic Technology student Johnna Norman of Brookhaven has been awarded the Mississippi Radiological Society Scholarship. Each year, MRS awards a $400 scholarship to an outstanding radiologic technology student selected by the radiologic technology program faculty.

“Johnna gives 110 percent at everything she does,” said Co-Lin Medical Radiologic Technology program director Kelly Fenwick. “She is a hard worker, an excellent clinical student, and always strives to do her best. She loves what she does, and it shows.”

During her time at Co-Lin, Norman has been on the Honors List for honor roll and also placed third in student exhibit at the 82nd annual Mississippi Society of Radiologic Technologists (MSRT) Conference. She is a graduate of Loyd Star High School.