Loyd Star alum receives Co-Lin medical radiology scholarship

Published 8:00 am Monday, May 12, 2025

By Daily Leader Staff

PHOTO SUBMITTED Copiah-Lincoln Community College sophomore Medical Radiologic Technology student Johnna Norman of Brookhaven has been awarded the Mississippi Radiological Society Scholarship.

Copiah-Lincoln Community College sophomore Medical Radiologic Technology student Johnna Norman of Brookhaven has been awarded the Mississippi Radiological Society Scholarship. Each year, MRS awards a $400 scholarship to an outstanding radiologic technology student selected by the radiologic technology program faculty.

“Johnna gives 110 percent at everything she does,” said Co-Lin Medical Radiologic Technology program director Kelly Fenwick. “She is a hard worker, an excellent clinical student, and always strives to do her best. She loves what she does, and it shows.”

During her time at Co-Lin, Norman has been on the Honors List for honor roll and also placed third in student exhibit at the 82nd annual Mississippi Society of Radiologic Technologists (MSRT) Conference. She is a graduate of Loyd Star High School. 

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Brookhaven Summer Concert Series returns on May 22

Need a passport? Take care of it locally this week

Lincoln County Jail docket: Bogue Chitto man charged with drug possession and intent to distribute

DG Literacy Foundation awards more than $195K to MS nonprofits

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you make a New Year's resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections