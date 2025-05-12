Lincoln County Jail docket: Bogue Chitto man charged with drug possession and intent to distribute Published 10:58 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Thursday-Sunday, May 8-11, 2025:

Talan Jase Pfaffenberger, 08/17/2006, 157 — Road, Ruth — arrested, charged with DUI first, driving in more than one lane, no seatbelt, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Conner William Keeton, 10/19/2006, 749 NW Denton Trail — arrested, charged with DUI first, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, no auto insurance, no seatbelt, by MHP.

Larry Phillips Levi, 10/27/1976, 301 South First St. — arrested on Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant, by MDOC.

Kishanna Manning, 01/03/2004, 111 Poplar St. — arrested, charged with obstructing justice, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Victoria Manning, 12/16/1981, 111 Poplar St. — arrested, charged with DUI first, DUI refusal, no driver license, no auto insurance, by BPD.

Willie Terrell Smith, 04/20/1996, 3315 Coleman Lane, Union Church — arrested, charged with DUI first, no auto insurance, no driver license, by MHP.

Tequierra Thomas, 11/11/1990, 2933 Wesson Lane, Wesson — arrested, charged with shoplifting, by BPD.

Amie Granger, 09/07/1979, 2062 E Whitworth St., Hazlehurst — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Derek D. Jones, 12/17/1970, 635 Industrial Park Road — arrested, charged with DUI refusal, careless driving, by BPD.

Isaac E. Westbrook, 06/06/2001, 8089 McNair Road, Roxie — arrested, charged with shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less), by BPD.

William Townsend, 03/20/1990, 200 Cold Spring Lane, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (enhanced by firearm possession), indictment, Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by LCSO.

Jerrell Andrew Thomas, 12/22/1986, 989 Mallalieu Drive No. 36 — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second offense), possession of paraphernalia, by LCSO.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.