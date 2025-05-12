DG Literacy Foundation awards more than $195K to MS nonprofits Published 10:00 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $195,000 in literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are a part of a record-setting, one-day donation in the Foundation’s history of more than $13.2 million to support adult, family, and summer literacy programs in the 48 states in which Dollar General operates.

“For over 30 years, the Foundation has been investing in literacy and basic education programs in our hometown communities,” shared Foundation Executive Director Denine Torr. “Today’s grant announcement is a celebration of our unwavering commitment to student and teacher success. We are grateful to all the grant recipients for their commitment to advancing education and helping students thrive.”

A comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to Mississippi organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 5,000 individuals.

These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs.

Thirty-three grants were presented in Mississippi to 27 organizations, including the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation Inc., in Wesson, in the amount of $10,000.

The Foundation also plans to launch its sixth annual The Yellow Glasses Project campaign on July 21, 2025, in which customers can purchase yellow sunglasses at Dollar General stores for $2 each to benefit the DGLF.