Brookhaven Summer Concert Series returns on May 22

Published 3:27 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

By Brett Campbell

PHOTO SUBMITTED The Lincoln Outfit

Summer sounds in the park downtown have once again come back around.

The Brookhaven Summer Concert Series begins Thursday, May 22, on the Railroad Park Stage with perennial local favorite, The Lincoln Outfit. The Americana band of singers and songwriters, known to be harmonious and entertaining, will perform from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Originally scheduled for Saturday, May 10, the concert was postponed due to rain.

The Lincoln Outfit is: Clinton Gooch, vocals/mandolin/bass/guitar; Cody Dunaway, vocals/guitar/bass; Baleigh Good, vocals/leg slap; Crawford Stevens, vocals/guitar/lead picker; and Hagen Conn on drums.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bring your folding chairs, grab something to eat and drink from one of downtown’s nearby eateries, and enjoy the outdoor free show.

The first of three summer shows, The Lincoln Outfit will be followed by Mike Rob & The 601 Band on June 14, and Symone French & The Trouille Troop on July 19 — all repeat favorites for Brookhaven crowds.

More News

Need a passport? Take care of it locally this week

Lincoln County Jail docket: Bogue Chitto man charged with drug possession and intent to distribute

DG Literacy Foundation awards more than $195K to MS nonprofits

Loyd Star alum receives Co-Lin medical radiology scholarship

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you make a New Year's resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections