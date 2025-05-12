Brookhaven Summer Concert Series returns on May 22 Published 3:27 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Summer sounds in the park downtown have once again come back around.

The Brookhaven Summer Concert Series begins Thursday, May 22, on the Railroad Park Stage with perennial local favorite, The Lincoln Outfit. The Americana band of singers and songwriters, known to be harmonious and entertaining, will perform from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Originally scheduled for Saturday, May 10, the concert was postponed due to rain.

The Lincoln Outfit is: Clinton Gooch, vocals/mandolin/bass/guitar; Cody Dunaway, vocals/guitar/bass; Baleigh Good, vocals/leg slap; Crawford Stevens, vocals/guitar/lead picker; and Hagen Conn on drums.

Bring your folding chairs, grab something to eat and drink from one of downtown’s nearby eateries, and enjoy the outdoor free show.

The first of three summer shows, The Lincoln Outfit will be followed by Mike Rob & The 601 Band on June 14, and Symone French & The Trouille Troop on July 19 — all repeat favorites for Brookhaven crowds.