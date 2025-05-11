Through the cross Published 1:00 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

“Then Jesus said to His disciples, ‘If anyone desires to come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.’” — Matthew 16:24-25 (NKJV)

Most members of a local Church congregation have been to the Cross; meaning that they have understood, to some degree, that Jesus died on the Cross for their sins. It is however a sad fact that most church folk have not been through the Cross. (The Cross here meaning the whole event from the Crucifixion through the Resurrection.) They have not experienced the Cross and its dreadfulness; they have not been afflicted nor convicted to the point of surrender to Jesus Christ.

If we only go to the Cross, then we never experience it’s work, which is to bring us to the point of surrender. In effect, we, who have gone through the Cross, have been crucified with Christ (Galatians 2:20) just as He surrendered His own will to the Father, our personal will has been surrendered to His perfect will. If we stop at merely going to the Cross we can never experience the fullness of what Jesus died to give us. Through this portal we must go, allowing it to work its work within us so that we, having experienced its cleansing power, are able to reach out to those who have yet to come through this awesome gate.

The Cross is the only point of entry, its door is only, and even then, scarcely large enough for one to fit through. Any encumbrances, such as pride, arrogance, and the like cannot fit through. The Cross of Christ is the great equalizer whereby all men are recreated equal and in His image. The Cross is the cradle in which we are born again. It is not easy nor is it pleasant, but it is absolutely ours to do. We must not stand and gape at the Cross, we all must go through.

Have you been through the Cross? Have you experienced it’s healing and restoration? You say you have faith in Jesus; that faith will lead you to the Cross, but will you crucify your will and go through it as it stands like a beacon on a deserted shore?

Rev. Bobby Thornhill is a retired pastor.