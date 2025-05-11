Be the light Published 5:00 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

Seagulls called overhead as waves crashed into the shore. It was a grey and overcast morning as my mom and I walked the beaches of Anna Maria Island in Florida.

We walked side by side and talked as we soaked in the scenery. My mom loves the beach, it is her happy place. She walks every morning of vacation to see the sun rise and goes to see the sun sink into the water in the evening.

I enjoy our walks more and more as I get older. My mom has great wisdom to share. In particular, this past year she was in the middle of a job change from a school where she taught longer than I have been alive to a new school with a new classroom and new teachers. It blew me away how at peace she was about the move because my mom does not like change.

I’m not saying our conversation that morning is what led me to pursue a change in career but I do believe it helped calm any doubts.

The move she made to teach at a new school has been a difference maker for her. She loves her new team of teachers and of course her students. I can see it in the pictures she posts and her talk of maybe not retiring just yet.

What I also see is my mom being the light in a new school. One thing about my mom is she has a love for God, she is obedient and her walk points others towards Christ. Her walk doesn’t change from the classroom to home, to the grocery store or to church and of course the beach.

When I was a younger fellow, my mom would pack a lunch box for me and in the box would be a little note with an encouraging word. Every single time I had a lunch box from home she would include a different note. Now I get a text before every shift at the fire department with similar notes, encouraging me for the day and sending her love.

My mom has always been my biggest fan. Only God’s love is greater than hers. I know it’s not easy for her with me living eight hours away in Mississippi. She probably tries to not think about what dangers I could encounter with the fire department.

One message she has shared with me since I pursued a career with the fire department is to be the light. My mom is the best example I’ve ever had for being the light and I hope others can see it.

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom, I love you.

Hunter Cloud reports on sports and news for The Daily Leader.